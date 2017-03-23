PG&E Vault Fire Knocks Out Power In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Residents in a San Jose neighborhood woke-up in the dark Thursday after a PG&E power vault erupted into flames, officials said.

Crews initially responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of Brushglen Way on a report of a fence on fire and three trees burning, Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said.

Arriving firefighters found the vault fully engulfed in flames and more than 3,000 local residents without power. Fortunately, the vault was isolated from homes in the neighborhood and no structures were threatened.

Firefighters had to wait to extinguish the fire until a PG&E crew could come out to turn off power to the vault. The blaze was put out about 45 minutes later, according to Matlow.

No injuries were reported.

PG&E officials said about 3,380 customers in the area initially lost power because of the incident, but only 24 remained without power as of 8 a.m.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.