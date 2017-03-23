San Francisco Man Arrested For Threatening Woman Wearing Hijab

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested on hate crime charges Thursday after he allegedly threatened a woman wearing a hijab as she played with her child in a San Francisco park, authorities said.

San Francisco police said the incident took place at 7:22 p.m. on March 17 at Yerba Buena Square south of Market St.

The woman — who was wearing a traditional hijab Muslim veil — told officers that the man approached her and threatened to shoot her.

She fled the park with her son and contacted police.

A short time later, two police sergeants detained a man who matched the suspect description several blocks away from the site of the incident.

Authorities said 27-year-old Joshua Ruano, from San Francisco, was taken into custody and has been booked on charges of criminal threats with a hate crime enhancement and other unrelated charges.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at 415-575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.