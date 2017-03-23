San Francisco Passport Office Expands Hours Amid Flood Of Applications

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco passport office is expanding its weekday hours in response to a significant increase in requests for passport applications, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
The office at 1300 Evans Ave. will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, two hours longer than before. The Saturday schedule of 7 a.m. to noon will remain unchanged.
Applicants are encouraged to fill out forms ahead of time. They can be found online at www.usps.com/passport.
Applicants will also need a valid form of photo identification like a driver’s license or military ID.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.