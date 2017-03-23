San Francisco Passport Office Expands Hours Amid Flood Of Applications

March 23, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: passports, San Francisco, Travel

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco passport office is expanding its weekday hours in response to a significant increase in requests for passport applications, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The office at 1300 Evans Ave. will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, two hours longer than before. The Saturday schedule of 7 a.m. to noon will remain unchanged.

Applicants are encouraged to fill out forms ahead of time. They can be found online at www.usps.com/passport.

Applicants will also need a valid form of photo identification like a driver’s license or military ID.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia