Bay Area Lawmaker Seeks To Ban Smoking On State Beaches, Parks

SACRAMENTO (KCBS) – Marin County Assemblymember Marc Levine wants to ban smoking on all California state beaches and state parks.
“Most Californians don’t smoke, and that includes most beach-going Californians,” Levine told KCBS.
“So the small number of people who enjoy smoking and stabbing that butt in the sand should not spoil the natural environment and of course that opportunity to breathe clean air,” the assemblymember went on to say.
Levine’s bill, AB 725, has cleared one key committee, but still must go before the Assembly Appropriations Committee before the entire Assembly can vote on it.
Nearly 7 million cigarette butts have been removed from state beaches during Coastal Clean-Up Days over the past quarter century.