Suspect In Sacramento Quadruple Homicide Detained In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities say a suspect in a homicide that left four people dead at a house in Sacramento has been detained in San Francisco Thursday morning, according to Sacramento police.

Police in Sacramento initially tweeted out shortly after 10 a.m. that officers were at the scene of a homicide on the 1100 block of 35th Avenue.

SPD working a homicide in the area of 1100 block of 35th Ave. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/Cqj4yKIS9P — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 23, 2017

Authorities later confirmed that four people were found dead at the home on 35th Avenue in the South Land Park neighborhood. They also said that a suspect had been detained in San Francisco.

UPDATE: 4 deceased subjects located in the house on 35th Ave. A suspect is detained in San Francisco. Investigation remains active. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 23, 2017

So far there were no additional details on the four deceased victims from Sacramento police or the circumstances surrounding the detention of the suspect in San Francisco.

The investigation into the quadruple homicide is ongoing and additional details will be reported as authorities provide them.