Suspect In Sacramento Quadruple Homicide Detained In San Francisco

March 23, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Police investigation, Quadruple Homicide, Sacramento, San Francisco

 

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities say a suspect in a homicide that left four people dead at a house in Sacramento has been detained in San Francisco Thursday morning, according to Sacramento police.

Police in Sacramento initially tweeted out shortly after 10 a.m. that officers were at the scene of a homicide on the 1100 block of 35th Avenue.

Authorities later confirmed that four people were found dead at the home on 35th Avenue in the South Land Park neighborhood. They also said that a suspect had been detained in San Francisco.

So far there were no additional details on the four deceased victims from Sacramento police or the circumstances surrounding the detention of the suspect in San Francisco.

The investigation into the quadruple homicide is ongoing and additional details will be reported as authorities provide them.

