Firefighters Work to Put Out Electrical Blaze in SF Parkside Neighborhood

March 23, 2017 6:36 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters and a PG&E crew are working to put out a fire Thursday evening in an electrical vault in San Francisco’s Parkside neighborhood, fire officials said.

Firefighters were at the vault at 5:20 p.m. at 20th Avenue and Taraval Street.

No one was injured but multiple transformers were affected.

Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said firefighters and a PG&E crew will put carbon dioxide into the vault to displace the oxygen and put out the fire without damaging the vault’s equipment.

Baxter said the fire may have been caused by overheated materials or by trash that caught fire.

