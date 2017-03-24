1 Injured In San Francisco Shooting Blocks From City Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that left one person injured a few blocks from City Hall Friday morning, according to authorities.
The shooting was reported at about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Turk and Franklin streets, police said.
One victim was taken to a hospital. Police did not immediately disclose that person’s condition.
Streets are shut down in the area while police investigate.
