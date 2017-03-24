BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

1 Injured In San Francisco Shooting Blocks From City Hall

March 24, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Fillmore District, San Francisco, San Francisco police, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that left one person injured a few blocks from City Hall Friday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Turk and Franklin streets, police said.

One victim was taken to a hospital. Police did not immediately disclose that person’s condition.

Streets are shut down in the area while police investigate.

