California Guard Helps Mammoth Lakes Remove Huge Snowpack

March 24, 2017 11:07 AM
MAMMOTH LAKES, Mono County (AP) — The Eastern Sierra town of Mammoth Lakes got so much snow this winter it had to get removal help from the California National Guard.

Faced with more than 40 feet (12 meters) of snow, the Mono County community declared a state of emergency and a request for snow removal assistance was sent to the state Office of Emergency Services, which called in the Guard earlier this month.

The Guard sent 10 heavy trucks and 17 troops who hauled away 4,000 tons (3,629 metric tons) of snow.

Capt. Will Martin tells the Los Angeles Times that snow-related calls usually involve search-and-rescue, and no one can recall something like the snow-removal mission.

The Mammoth Mountain ski resort has so much snow it plans to keep lifts running until July 4.

