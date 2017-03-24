WATCH: Frank Martin Praises SI Kids Reporter’s Postgame Question

Ryan Mayer

The postgame press conference can often be a very monotonous affair. Coaches get the same questions in different variations throughout the year and give the same answers in response to those questions. But, sometimes, these press conferences can provide us with great moments, particularly when they involve kids.

That was the case tonight for South Carolina head coach Frank Martin when he was asked a question by a Sports Illustrated for Kids reporter following his team’s win against Baylor. Martin took time to praise the young, intrepid reporter for his thoughtful question before proceeding with his answer. Make sure to have the volume up on your computer when you watch the video.

Those are the kinds of moments you love to see, and I have to say, impressive job done by the kid. Seems to have a future in this business.