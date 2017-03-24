Gold Star Father Khizr Khan Makes Bay Area Appearance

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Khizr Khan, a Muslim-American Gold Star father who gained notoriety for his speech criticizing Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention, paid a visit to the Bay Area Thursday.

Before about 1,000 lawyers at the Asian-American Bar Association dinner, Khan implored the room to stand up for justice.

Mirian Kim, president of the Asian-American Bar Association told KPIX 5, “We hope that his message is to remind lawyers of the important role that they play to defend the constitution.”

In one of the most memorable moments from the DNC last year, the Harvard-educated lawyer asked then-candidate Trump if he had ever read the Constitution.

Khan’s son Humayan, a U.S. Army captain, was killed in Iraq in 2004 at 27 years old.

Since the DNC, Khan said more Muslims have become unfairly targeted.

In an interview with KPIX 5, Khan remained critical of the new president and believes his policies, which he described as “malicious,” won’t ultimately win out.

“My message is this – that this country’s values of pluralism, values of equal dignity and equal protection will prevail,” Khan said.

When asked about the recent decisions by two judges to block the president’s revised travel ban, Khan said, “this haphazard, political rhetoric, without any consideration for the Constitution and constitutional guarantees will continue to face this fate.”

Khan believes the judicial system will always prevail.

Trump has said he feels deeply for Khan and for the loss of his son, but that Khan has no right to claim he has never read the Constitution and say inaccurate things.