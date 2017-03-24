BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

GOP Lawmakers Say Votes Aren’t There On Health Bill

March 24, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: GOP, Health Bill, Obamacare, Obamacare Repeal, President Donald Trump, Trumpcare

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republican leaders were short of the votes needed for their health care overhaul bill hours ahead of a vote demanded by President Donald Trump.

That’s the word Friday from GOP lawmakers and congressional aides as Speaker Paul Ryan met with the president at the White House to deliver the sobering news.

Separately, Vice President Mike Pence was meeting near the Capitol with recalcitrant members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus in a last-ditch effort to secure support.

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., told reporters, “As of right now, I’m not sure that we are across the finish line. We’ve still got three or four hours and there’s still discussions happening.”

