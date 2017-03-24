MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks
Harrison Ford Says He Was Distracted When He Flew Over An Airliner

March 24, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: 737, Audio, FAA, Harrison Ford, John Wayne Airport, Pilot, Plane

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Ford told an air traffic controller he was distracted and concerned about turbulence from another aircraft when he mistakenly landed his small plane on a taxiway at a California airport last month.

An audio recording of Ford’s conversation about the Feb. 13 incident was released Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The 74-year-old actor was supposed to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, but he mistakenly landed on a taxiway.

As he descended, Ford’s single-engine plane flew low over an airline with 116 people aboard that was taking off.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

Ford’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

