Mission High School Makes San Francisco Basketball History

SACRAMENTO (KPIX 5) — The Mission High School Bears wandered into new territory and became the first San Francisco public school to win a state title.
The Bears beat Villa Park-Orange County 82-75 in overtime for the CIF Division III crown at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“Last game I told these guys we weren’t done, but now I can say we’re done,” said Mission head coach Arnold Zelaya. The Bears finished the season 35-1 — their only loss came against Monte Vista in December.
They had a 7-point lead in the last two minutes of the game, but opened the door for Villa Park after missed free throws. The Bears outscored the Spartans 15-8 in overtime to close out the title.
Mission star Niamey Harris scored 31 points and gave his teammates the moniker “The Grimy Bears.”
KPIX reporter Vern Glenn asked Zelaya what it meant to coach the first San Francisco public school to a state title. “We’ll try to be the second as well,” he replied.