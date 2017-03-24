Suspect Arrested For Killing Sacramento Children

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested in San Francisco after he alleged killed two children and two adults in Sacramento home and then fled to the Bay Area, authorities said.

Sacramento police said 56-year old Salvador Vasquez-Oliva was transferred overnight from San Francisco to Sacramento County Jail where he was being held on “homicide-related” charges.

Vasquez-Oliva was detained on Thursday during a search of a two different Bay Area locations. Police have not revealed why he fled to the Bay Area.

The coroner has confirmed the deaths, but did not release any information about Vasquez-Oliva’s relationship to the victims.

The four were found around 7:00 a.m. Thursday in a home on the 1100 block of 35th Avenue in the Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood after a relative called police to ask for a welfare check.

In an interview clip posted on the Twitter account of a Sacramento television station, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said, “Certainly our hearts go out to the victims, and their families and to their schools, because this involves a couple of kids as well.”

Steinberg also issued a statement regarding the homicide Thursday afternoon. “This was a horrifying incident but thanks to the rapid response and good work of our Police Department, the suspect has already been arrested,” the statement read. “All our hearts here at City hall go out to the victims, their families, schools and community. As a city, we stand ready to embrace the families and community in anything we can do to help. It’s extremely tragic.”

SPD working a homicide in the area of 1100 block of 35th Ave. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/Cqj4yKIS9P — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 23, 2017

Sacramento Police spokeswoman Officer Linda Matthew later said that authorities had received a call from a family member Thursday morning to ask for a welfare check at the home due to suspicious circumstances.

Officers arrived at the home and entered after receiving no response at the front door. Upon entering, officers found the four victims dead inside.

Matthew said the homicide was not random and that the victims were known to the suspect, but did not specify what the suspect’s relationship to the victims was.