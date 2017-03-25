Suspect Detained After Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Forestville Home

FORESTVILLE (CBS SF) — Deputies in Sonoma County are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday in Forestville.

Deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday at 7:15 p.m. to the 9800 block of River Road on a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Responding deputies located the victim in the living room of a residence and suffering from a severe gunshot wound.

Witnesses had already started CPR on the victim, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies were responding to the scene, a deputy spotted a Ford minivan that matched the description of the suspect vehicle parked at a gas station in Guerneville.

The deputy contacted the suspect, detained him without incident and recovered a firearm from the minivan, deputies said.

No other information about the homicide was immediately available.

The sheriff’s office also reported two deputies responding to the scene were involved in a collision on River Road. There were no reported injuries in the collision.

