Freeway Reopens In Pleasant Hill After Fatal, Early-Morning Hit-And-Run

March 25, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: CHP, Fatal hit-and-run, Interstate 680

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol Saturday morning reports that all lanes of northbound Interstate 680 in Pleasant Hill have reopened following a traffic fatality.

A Sig-alert issued due to the incident was canceled.

The incident occurred on the highway just south of the Monument Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP.

Initial reports from the CHP indicate a vehicle struck a pedestrian and the incident was being investigated as a hit-and run.

The incident was first reported at 4:28 a.m.

