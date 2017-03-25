Freeway Reopens In Pleasant Hill After Fatal, Early-Morning Hit-And-Run

PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol Saturday morning reports that all lanes of northbound Interstate 680 in Pleasant Hill have reopened following a traffic fatality.
A Sig-alert issued due to the incident was canceled.
The incident occurred on the highway just south of the Monument Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP.
Initial reports from the CHP indicate a vehicle struck a pedestrian and the incident was being investigated as a hit-and run.
The incident was first reported at 4:28 a.m.
