Man Found Dead Lying On Ground In Northeast San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspicious death is under investigation Saturday in San Jose, police said.

Officers were dispatched at 10:17 a.m. to the 900 block of Bard Street after someone called to say a person was on the ground with injuries and was not breathing.

Bard Street is in northeast San Jose and Toyon Elemnetary School is near where the person died.

When officers arrived they found a man on the ground suffering from serious injuries. Paramedics pronounced the man dead where he lay, according to police.

Investigators have not identified a motive or determined the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police have not identified any suspects. The name of the victim will be released once he’s been identified and his family is told.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide unit at (408) 277-5283. People who want to leave a tip anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed