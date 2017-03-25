Raiders Fans, Mayor Schaaf Team Up For Last ‘Hail Mary’ Rally To Keep Team In Oakland

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Oakland Raiders fans and city leaders, including the mayor, turned out for a rally to keep their beloved team from moving to Las Vegas ahead of the NFL owners meeting.

About 200 fans dressed in black and silver and holding signs that read “Stay in Oakland” joined Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Saturday.

It was a Hail Mary; a last-minute drive.

Fans and Oakland leaders tried for the final time before NFL owners decide on Monday if they’ll let the Raiders move to Las Vegas.

“People say nothing has changed and the Raiders have no choice but to move. We’re calling bulls**t on that,” Schaaf told the crowd, who responded with cheers.

A packed room at a section of the Oakland Coliseum agree, blaming Raiders owner Mark Davis.

“We love our Oakland Raiders, love us back, man,” said Rob Rivera, President of The Black Hole.

“Love and loyalty cannot be bought,” said Ray Bobbitt of the Oakland Impact and Legal Action Committed.”This is Raider Nation.”

Schaaf on Friday shared details of investors' plans for a stadium on the current Coliseum site, and vowed that she and the city are doing all they can to keep the team.

In a letter to the NFL, Schaaf detailed renderings of what the $1.3 billion, 55,000-seat football-only stadium would look like. She also assured the league that Oakland would expedite the environmental review and other bureaucratic moves that could bog down the project.

The only people who could stop the move are the NFL owners. Ronnie Lott and his team are in Phoenix trying to convince them to vote against the move come Monday.

Not everyone wants the team to stay in Oakland, though. Fans in Vegas are excited about the potential move.

“It’s not just about the vote” said Vegas Raiders fan Marlon Rice. “We just want the Raiders, the entire organization to know that we are supporting them 100 percent. We support them. They deserve Las Vegas. Las Vegas deserves the Raiders. And, we’re going to welcome them with open arms.”

It will take 24 of the 32 owners to vote 'yes' for the Raiders to move to Las Vegas.