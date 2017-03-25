Officers Respond To Report Of Gunfire, Barricaded Suspect In SF Tenderloin

March 25, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Emergency Response, SFPD, Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police have responded to an incident Saturday morning in the Tenderloin District with one suspect barricaded and a firearm discharged.

The incident was reported by police on Twitter at 10:42 a.m. in the 200 block of Turk Street.

City emergency officials ask people to avoid the area of Turk and Jones streets while police work.

