Officers Respond To Report Of Gunfire, Barricaded Suspect In SF Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police have responded to an incident Saturday morning in the Tenderloin District with one suspect barricaded and a firearm discharged.
The incident was reported by police on Twitter at 10:42 a.m. in the 200 block of Turk Street.
City emergency officials ask people to avoid the area of Turk and Jones streets while police work.
#BREAKING #SFPD handling a critical incident/barricaded suspect on 200 blk of Turk St with suspect who discharged a round. Area closed off
— Ofc. Grace Gatpandan (@OfficerGrace) March 25, 2017
