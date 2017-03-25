MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

1 Dead In Shooting On Las Vegas Strip

March 25, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas, Las Vegas Strip, Police Standoff

LAS VEGAS (CBS/AP) — A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip after a shooting that left one person dead, officials said.

The attack prompted a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

She said one died and the other was in fair condition.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

