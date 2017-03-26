Drought-Busting Winter Proves A Setback For Central Coast Farmers

by Devin Fehely March 26, 2017 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Agriculture, Growers, Salinas Valley

SALINAS (KPIX) — This year’s extraordinarily wet winter has destroyed or delayed several staples of the local agriculture industry like strawberries, which have temporarily disappeared from the Espinosa roadside produce stand in Salinas.

“I’m all out of strawberries right now. I tell my customers I don’t have them because of the rain,” owner Carlos Sanchez said.

Produce Stand

A produce stand in Salinas. (CBS)

In the meantime, fruits and vegetables are being shipped in from other parts of the country, like Arizona.

But some customers say they feel as if they’re paying more for produce that’s not as good as what’s produced locally.

“I just got strawberries yesterday from Safeway but they don’t taste the same because obviously they’re being sent from somewhere else,” said grocery store customer Josette Manzo.

Local farms will eventually catch up once Mother Nature finally gives them a chance to dry out. Until then, the wet weather is both a bounty and a bitter harvest for Californians.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia