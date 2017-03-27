RAIDERS TO VEGAS: Owners ApproveBlack Hole DevastatedMark Davis AnnouncementPlayer Reaction

15 People Pepper Sprayed Inside A San Francisco Mall

March 27, 2017 10:06 PM
Filed Under: 15 People, Mall, Pepper spray, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police and fire responded to the Stonestown Galleria mall in San Francisco Monday night for a reported incident involving pepper spray.

At 8:06 p.m., multiple people reported a pepper spray or a similar chemical being released inside the mall, located at 3251 20th Ave., police said.

The mall was not evacuated, however, a few stores were closed, according to San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

At least 15 people complained of some kind pain and were treated at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is in stable condition, fire officials said.

The source of the pepper spray has not been located and police are continuing to investigate.

