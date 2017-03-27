Stunning DUI Charges In San Rafael Big Rig Crash

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A big rig driver whose alcohol level was measured at five times the legal limit was arrested Monday following a crash that tied up the morning commute traffic in San Rafael, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the driver lost control of his big rig — which was loaded with steel “I” beams and also equipped with a crane — at about 8 a.m. on northbound US-101 just north of the Central San Rafael exit.

The big rig flipped over on its side, blocking three lanes.

At the time of the collision, the CHP said, the truck had two occupants who both suffered minor injuries and were transported by San Rafael Fire to Marin General Hospital.

Investigators went to the hospital to interview the driver about the crash. While obtaining his statement, the officers observed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication and placed the driver under arrest for DUI.

The driver’s blood alcohol content was then measured and came back at more than 5 times the legal limit for commercial vehicles (.04%) and more than 2 ½ times the legal limit if he had been driving a passenger car (.08%).

Upon his release, the CHP said, the driver would be booked at Marin County Jail for felony DUI causing injuries.

It took several hours to off load the steel “I” beams, upright the truck and tow it away. All lanes of US-101 were reopened at approximately 11:30 a.m.