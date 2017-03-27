Counting Crows & Matchbox Twenty Announce Tour Dates In & Around The Bay Area

By Andrea Park

(CBS NEWS) – Counting Crows and Matchbox Twenty are hitting the road for a joint tour, “A Brief History of Everything.”

Maybe it will at least be a brief history of the ’90s, when the two bands were in their heyday. In fact, this year marks the 20th anniversary of Matchbox Twenty’s debut album “Yourself or Someone Like You,” currently certified 12 times platinum.

The Counting Crows debuted in 1993 with “August and Everything After,” and frontman Adam Duritz said the joint tour is a match made in heaven after touring with Matchbox Twenty last summer.

“To be honest, we took a vote after last year and decided to spend every summer with Rob from now on,” Duritz said in a statement. “Can. Not. Wait.”

The bands will be kicking off their tour in July. Matchbox Twenty lead singer Rob Thomas said, “Nothing feels like home as much as playing these songs with these guys and it never will.”

Matchbox Twenty last released an album in 2012, called “North,” while Counting Crows released “Somewhere Under Wonderland” in 2014.

Check out the full list of tour dates & locations:

July 12: Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena

July 14: Edmonton, Alberta — Rogers Place

July 16: Vancouver, British Columbia: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 18: Auburn, Washington — White River Amphitheater

July 19: Ridgefield, Washington — Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

July 21: Mountain View, California — Shoreline Amphitheater

July 22: Paso Robles, California — California Mid State Fair

July 24: Murphys, California — Ironstone Amphitheater

July 26: Reno, Nevada — Grand Theatre

July 28: Chula Vista, California — Mattress Firm Amphitheater

July 29: Las Vegas, Nevada — Mandalay Bay Events Center

July 31: Los Angeles, California — The Forum

August 2: Phoenix, Arizona — Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 4: Albuquerque, New Mexico — Isleta Amphitheater

August 6: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Zoo Amphitheater

August 7: Rogers, Arkansas — Walmart Music Pavilion

August 9: Pelham, Alabama — Oak Mountain Amphitheater

August 12: Nashville, Tennesse — Bridgestone Arena

August 13: Atlanta, Georgia — Lakewood Amphitheater

August 15: Tampa, Florida — Credit Union Amphitheater

August 16: West Palm Beach, Florida — Perfect Vodka Amphitheater

August 19: Jacksonville, Florida — Daily’s Place

August 20: Charlotte, North Carolina — PNC Music Pavilion

August 22: Raleigh, North Carolina — Walnut Creek

August 23: Virginia Beach, Virginia — Home Loans Amphitheater

August 25: Saratoga Springs, New York — Performing Arts Center

August 26: Camden, New Jersey — BB&T Pavilion

August 28: Hershey, Pennsylvania — Hersheypark Stadium

August 29: Holmdel, New Jersey — PNC Bank Arts Center

August 31: Wantagh, New York — Jones Beach Theater

September 2: Hartford, Connecticut — The Xfinity Theatre

September 3: Bristow, Virginia — Jiffy Lube Live

September 6: Toronto, Ontario — Budweiser Stage

September 8: Boston, Massachusetts — Xfinity Center

September 9: Syracuse, New York — Lakeview Amphitheater

September 11: Darien Center, New York — Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 12: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — KeyBank Pavilion

September 14: Mount Pleasant, Michigan — Soaring Eagle Resort

September 16: Welch, Minnesota — Treasure Island Resort

September 17: Chicago, Illinois — Hollywood Amphitheater

September 20: Cleveland, Ohio — Blossom Music Center

September 21: Cincinnati, Ohio — Riverbend Music Center

September 23: Detroit, Michigan — DTE Music Theatre

September 24: Indianapolis, Indiana — Klipsch Music Center

September 26: St. Louis, Missouri — Hollywood Amphitheater

September 27: Kansas City, Missouri — Starlight Theater

September 30: Houston, Texas — Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 1: Dallas, Texas — Irving Music Factory



Tickets go on-sale to the general public at 10:00am Friday, March 31st at Livenation.com.



