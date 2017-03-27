Counting Crows & Matchbox Twenty Announce Tour Dates In & Around The Bay Area

By Andrea Park
(CBS NEWS) – Counting Crows and Matchbox Twenty are hitting the road for a joint tour, “A Brief History of Everything.”
Maybe it will at least be a brief history of the ’90s, when the two bands were in their heyday. In fact, this year marks the 20th anniversary of Matchbox Twenty’s debut album “Yourself or Someone Like You,” currently certified 12 times platinum.
The Counting Crows debuted in 1993 with “August and Everything After,” and frontman Adam Duritz said the joint tour is a match made in heaven after touring with Matchbox Twenty last summer.
“To be honest, we took a vote after last year and decided to spend every summer with Rob from now on,” Duritz said in a statement. “Can. Not. Wait.”
Rob Thomas quick to apologize for Australian racist flap.
The bands will be kicking off their tour in July. Matchbox Twenty lead singer Rob Thomas said, “Nothing feels like home as much as playing these songs with these guys and it never will.”
Matchbox Twenty last released an album in 2012, called “North,” while Counting Crows released “Somewhere Under Wonderland” in 2014.
Check out the full list of tour dates & locations:
July 12: Spokane, Washington — Spokane Arena
July 14: Edmonton, Alberta — Rogers Place
July 16: Vancouver, British Columbia: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 18: Auburn, Washington — White River Amphitheater
July 19: Ridgefield, Washington — Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 21: Mountain View, California — Shoreline Amphitheater
July 22: Paso Robles, California — California Mid State Fair
July 24: Murphys, California — Ironstone Amphitheater
July 26: Reno, Nevada — Grand Theatre
July 28: Chula Vista, California — Mattress Firm Amphitheater
July 29: Las Vegas, Nevada — Mandalay Bay Events Center
July 31: Los Angeles, California — The Forum
August 2: Phoenix, Arizona — Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 4: Albuquerque, New Mexico — Isleta Amphitheater
August 6: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — Zoo Amphitheater
August 7: Rogers, Arkansas — Walmart Music Pavilion
August 9: Pelham, Alabama — Oak Mountain Amphitheater
August 12: Nashville, Tennesse — Bridgestone Arena
August 13: Atlanta, Georgia — Lakewood Amphitheater
August 15: Tampa, Florida — Credit Union Amphitheater
August 16: West Palm Beach, Florida — Perfect Vodka Amphitheater
August 19: Jacksonville, Florida — Daily’s Place
August 20: Charlotte, North Carolina — PNC Music Pavilion
August 22: Raleigh, North Carolina — Walnut Creek
August 23: Virginia Beach, Virginia — Home Loans Amphitheater
August 25: Saratoga Springs, New York — Performing Arts Center
August 26: Camden, New Jersey — BB&T Pavilion
August 28: Hershey, Pennsylvania — Hersheypark Stadium
August 29: Holmdel, New Jersey — PNC Bank Arts Center
August 31: Wantagh, New York — Jones Beach Theater
September 2: Hartford, Connecticut — The Xfinity Theatre
September 3: Bristow, Virginia — Jiffy Lube Live
September 6: Toronto, Ontario — Budweiser Stage
September 8: Boston, Massachusetts — Xfinity Center
September 9: Syracuse, New York — Lakeview Amphitheater
September 11: Darien Center, New York — Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 12: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — KeyBank Pavilion
September 14: Mount Pleasant, Michigan — Soaring Eagle Resort
September 16: Welch, Minnesota — Treasure Island Resort
September 17: Chicago, Illinois — Hollywood Amphitheater
September 20: Cleveland, Ohio — Blossom Music Center
September 21: Cincinnati, Ohio — Riverbend Music Center
September 23: Detroit, Michigan — DTE Music Theatre
September 24: Indianapolis, Indiana — Klipsch Music Center
September 26: St. Louis, Missouri — Hollywood Amphitheater
September 27: Kansas City, Missouri — Starlight Theater
September 30: Houston, Texas — Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 1: Dallas, Texas — Irving Music Factory
Tickets go on-sale to the general public at 10:00am Friday, March 31st at Livenation.com.
