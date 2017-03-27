Emotional Wave Sweeps Over Raiders Derek Carr

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Like many of his teammates, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was anxiously awaiting the NFL owners vote Monday on his team’s possible relocation to Las Vegas.

When the word came down that the league approved the move, Carr said he was awash in a wave of emotions. While the team will be relocating, the moving vans will not be rolling up to Raiders headquarters anytime soon. The club plans to play in Oakland for at least two more seasons.

Carr and his teammates have been fueled by the undying support of the Raiders faithful. Will that fan support now slip away?

“I don’t know how we (the players) should feel,” he tweeted. “I feel the pain of our fans in Oakland. I also see the joy on the faces of our new fans in Las Vegas.”

“As players, we will show up and give everything we have. We will compete and we will do our best to bring a championship to the entire Raiders Nation. While I am from California and would have loved playing in Oakland my whole career, I understand the business side of the NFL. It affects us all. Oakland, our team loves you and my family and I love you!”

Linebacker Khalil Mack chose to echo Carr in his tweet.

Couldn't have said it better so I'll quote tweet it! https://t.co/tuZDNLQy9x — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) March 27, 2017

Kicker Marquette King chose to simply post an emoji which drew taunts of ‘Traitor.’

🤔 — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) March 27, 2017

Carr, who was named to the Pro Bowl this year, led the Raiders to their best season in more than a decade but broke his leg and was forced to miss the playoffs.

Without Carr, the Raiders sputtered and were eliminated in the first round of the AFC playoffs.