George Lucas Gives Another $10 Million To USC For Student Diversity

March 27, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: $10 Million, Diversity Program, George Lucas, School of Cinematic Arts, University of Southern California, USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Lucas has given another $10 million to the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts to fund the student diversity program he helped establish.

The donation was announced Monday by USC, Lucas’ alma mater. Last fall, USC established a foundation in Lucas’ name to support students from underrepresented communities who qualify for financial support. It was funded with an initial $10 million gift from the George Lucas Family Foundation.

Michael Renov, vice dean of academy affairs, said the gift will help USC “recruit storytellers whose voices are underrepresented in cinematic media and whose inclusion benefits all of us.”

