Jason Mraz Announces Summer Tour Date Near Bay Area

March 27, 2017 9:49 AM
By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Jason Marz has announced a short run of summer tour dates.

The run kicks off on June 16th in Tuscon, AZ and also includes a special birthday show in Los Angles at The Hollywood Bowl. Mraz will end his summer tour at Ironstone Vineyards in Calaveras County, east of the Bay Area.

Check out Jason’s June dates below
6/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
6/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort & Casino
6/18 – Telluride, CO 44th @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
6/20 – Salt Lake City @ Red Butte Garden
6/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl
6/24 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre at Ironstone Vineyards

Ticketing information is available now on Marz’s official website.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

