KBLX’s Armand Carr Gets Young Men Of Color ‘All Tied Up’

Black Renaissance welcomes the man who is the voice of The Quiet Storm on KBLX, Armand Carr.
Carr shared his passion to affect change and impact his community. He founded All Tied Up, a non-profit dedicated to helping youth and young men of color from ages 13 to 21.
There are workshops, etiquette classes, attendance to cultural events and programming, and opportunities for adult males to serve as mentors and role models for youth of color.
All Tied Up has launched its first annual tie drive, “1,000 Ties For 1,000 Guys,” to donate ties to young men and teach them not only the difference between a ‘classic’ and a ‘Windsor,’ but give them the knowledge they need to lead successful lives.
Donors can drop off ties at participating location partners in Oakland: Beast Mode Flagship Store, Beebe Memorial Cathedral, Cedrics Barber SHOP and http://www.kblx.com! You can also mail your ties to 1721 Broadway Suite 201 Oakland, CA 94612.
The tie drive ends on March 31.
For more information, go to http://www.alltied.org/1000-ties-for-1000-guys/.