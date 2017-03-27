BREAKING: NFL Owners Approve Raiders To Las VegasLIVE Briefing From NFL Owners

Redwood City Car Crash Ends With Vehicle Striking Home

March 27, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Car crash, Car Into Home, Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A car struck a house following a traffic accident Sunday evening in Redwood City, according to fire officials.

At 7:06 p.m., the Redwood City Fire Department was alerted of a two-vehicle accident at 34 Center St.

At 8:02 p.m., fire officials announced on Twitter that one of the vehicles struck the home at the address, and that crews were working to clear the scene.

There were no reports of injures, according to fire officials.

