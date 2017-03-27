Redwood City Car Crash Ends With Vehicle Striking Home

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A car struck a house following a traffic accident Sunday evening in Redwood City, according to fire officials.
At 7:06 p.m., the Redwood City Fire Department was alerted of a two-vehicle accident at 34 Center St.
At 8:02 p.m., fire officials announced on Twitter that one of the vehicles struck the home at the address, and that crews were working to clear the scene.
There were no reports of injures, according to fire officials.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.