Snoop Dogg To Induct Oakland’s Tupac Shakur Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Annie Reuter
(RADIO.COM) – It has been confirmed that Snoop Dogg will induct his late friend and 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted collaborator, Tupac Shakur aka 2-Pac, into this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony is set for April 7th at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Rolling Stone confirmed the news on Sunday, after TMZ reported that Snoop and Dr. Dre would team up for a three-song tribute to the Oakland rapper. Rolling Stone later clarified that “the final lineup for the all-star Shakur tribute has not been cemented.”
The 2017 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame includes Pearl Jam, Yes, Joan Baez, Journey, and Electric Light Orchestra. Neil Young will induct Pearl Jam while Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will induct Yes.
