BREAKING: NFL Owners Approve Raiders Relocation To Las Vegas

Snoop Dogg To Induct Oakland’s Tupac Shakur Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The ceremony is set for April 7 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. March 27, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: 2 Pac, Induction, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur

By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – It has been confirmed that Snoop Dogg will induct his late friend and 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted collaborator, Tupac Shakur aka 2-Pac, into this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony is set for April 7th at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Rolling Stone confirmed the news on Sunday, after TMZ reported that Snoop and Dr. Dre would team up for a three-song tribute to the Oakland rapper. Rolling Stone later clarified that “the final lineup for the all-star Shakur tribute has not been cemented.”

The 2017 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame includes Pearl Jam, Yes, Joan Baez, Journey, and Electric Light Orchestra. Neil Young will induct Pearl Jam while Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush will induct Yes.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia