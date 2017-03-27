RAIDERS TO VEGAS: Owners ApproveBlack Hole DevastatedMark Davis AnnouncementPlayer Reaction

Unconscious Person Spotted In Rough Surf Below Cliffs At Baker Beach

March 27, 2017 8:39 PM
Filed Under: Baker Beach, Cliffs, Rough Surf, San Francisco, Unconscious Person

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Emergency crews rescued a person from the cliffs at San Francisco’s Baker Beach and located a second, unconscious person in the surf below on Monday evening.

San Francisco fire officials said the person in the water was unconscious and not breathing.

Fire officials said the person, a 22-year-old man, rescued from the cliff heard someone yelling from below and had gone to investigate, when he got stuck on the cliff.

Fire officials said they lost sight of the individual in the water due to the rough surf and strong currents.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to assist in the search for the second person.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia