Unconscious Person Spotted In Rough Surf Below Cliffs At Baker Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Emergency crews rescued a person from the cliffs at San Francisco’s Baker Beach and located a second, unconscious person in the surf below on Monday evening.
San Francisco fire officials said the person in the water was unconscious and not breathing.
Fire officials said the person, a 22-year-old man, rescued from the cliff heard someone yelling from below and had gone to investigate, when he got stuck on the cliff.
Fire officials said they lost sight of the individual in the water due to the rough surf and strong currents.
The U.S. Coast Guard was called in to assist in the search for the second person.