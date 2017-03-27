4-Alarm Fire Engulfs Burning In West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters are currently battling a 4-alarm fire in a residential building near the intersection of San Pablo Avenue and Mead Avenue in Oakland, according to fire officials.

At 6:10 a.m., an Oakland Fire Department dispatcher said crews were at the scene.

According to tweets sent by the fire department, multiple rescues have been made. It is unclear how many people were inside the building when the fire started.

No word on any injuries.

#structurefire multiple rescues being made…companies stretching hoselines to multiple floors — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 27, 2017

#mead Ave 4th alarm struck…heavy fire on A side 3rd floor…searches being performed #oaklandfire #workingfire — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 27, 2017

#mead Ave #workingfire crews being withdrawn from building after roof and floors compromised — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) March 27, 2017

According to KCBS Radio, the building belongs to a nonprofit called Project Pride.

Smoke from the fire was visible for miles.

@997now This is the view from my front window on 24th Street near San Pablo. pic.twitter.com/1WSEBoHKWY — Jill Connaway (@jeconnaway) March 27, 2017

Still plenty of smoke and some visible flame at W #Oakland fire. pic.twitter.com/6EaziXoIXM — Stan Bunger (@BungerKCBS) March 27, 2017

