California Bars Could Soon Push Closing Time To 4 A.M.

March 28, 2017 8:06 PM
Filed Under: 4 A.M., Bars, California, Closing Time, Last Call

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Last call at your favorite watering hole may soon be a lot later.

A California Senate Committee approved a bill Tuesday to extend liquor sales past 2 a.m.

The bill would let local communities decide if they want to keep bars and liquor stores open as late as 4 a.m.

Some say the move would give local economies a boost.

But others say, it would be dangerous.

Legislative Advocate John Lovell said, “One of the high risk times for drunk driving and fatalities is 2 a.m. when the bars close. If this bill passes you will have two high risk times every night, 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock in the morning.”

State Sen. Scott Wiener, (D) San Francisco, said, “Right now, our cities in particular with strong night life are at a competitive disadvantage to the many cities around the country.”

If the bill passes, bars and restaurants would need to apply for a permit to establish a new closing time.

