California Bars Could Soon Push Closing Time To 4 A.M.

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Last call at your favorite watering hole may soon be a lot later.
A California Senate Committee approved a bill Tuesday to extend liquor sales past 2 a.m.
The bill would let local communities decide if they want to keep bars and liquor stores open as late as 4 a.m.
Some say the move would give local economies a boost.
But others say, it would be dangerous.
Legislative Advocate John Lovell said, “One of the high risk times for drunk driving and fatalities is 2 a.m. when the bars close. If this bill passes you will have two high risk times every night, 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock in the morning.”
State Sen. Scott Wiener, (D) San Francisco, said, “Right now, our cities in particular with strong night life are at a competitive disadvantage to the many cities around the country.”
If the bill passes, bars and restaurants would need to apply for a permit to establish a new closing time.