Hillary Clinton In San Francisco For Post-Election Speech

March 28, 2017 10:24 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hillary Clinton is in San Francisco for one of her first public speeches since losing the 2016 presidential race.

Clinton is scheduled to speak to a sold-out crowd Tuesday at a meeting of the Professional Businesswomen of California organization.

The former U.S. Secretary of State largely has kept a low profile since losing the presidency to Donald Trump in November, although she was sometimes spotted on hikes with husband Bill Clinton.

Hillary Clinton told a Pennsylvania crowd earlier this month she was “ready to come out of the woods,” and work to help Americans find common ground.

