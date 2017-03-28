Man Suspected Of Sexual Battery On UC Berkeley Campus Remains At Large

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a sexual battery reported on the campus of University of California at Berkeley last week.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspect was walking with the victim, who is not affiliated with the university, when he allegedly groped the victim without permission.

The victim was not physically injured, and managed to get away in the vicinity of Bancroft Way and College Avenue, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and with a medium build. He had short, dark brown hair, a medium complexion and brown eyes, police said.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray hooded jacket, jeans and a gray backpack. He may have also been wearing an earring.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call campus police at (510) 642-0472 or (510) 642-6760.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.