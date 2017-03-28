Protests Target ICE Acting Director At Sacramento Immigration Forum

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A town hall meeting in Sacramento, featuring the appearance of the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was marked with protests.

The protests against ICE began hours before the appearance of ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan. The protesters included labor unions and faith leaders, as well as pro-immigrant groups.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, a supporter of President Donald Trump, hosted the ICE acting director at the forum to discuss immigration enforcement on both a federal and local level.

It’s the first time the acting director has traveled to a city and partnered with local law enforcement.

The Trump administration has pledged to crack down on illegal immigration, as well as withhold federal funds from cities such as Sacramento and San Francisco that offer sanctuary to undocumented immigrants.

In a statement on Twitter, Sheriff Jones said that the goal of the town hall was to “try and find common ground by reducing conflicting information, eliminating ambiguity and reducing fear by presenting factual information.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and city councilmembers have vowed to fight the Trump administration’s policies on immigration.