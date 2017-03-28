Rihanna Redefines Iconic ‘Psycho’ Shower Scene On ‘Bates Motel’

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Even Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Psycho shower scene can’t keep Rihanna from being fierce. In the latest episode of Bates Motel, episode 6 of season 5, Rihanna appears as Marion Crane, who was murdered in the original film.

For this version, the familiar music builds as Rihanna’s Crane takes a shower, in what the audience believes, to be her final moments. Surprisingly, Crane throws back the shower curtain, saying,“Screw this s—-” and leaves the motel.

Executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin told Variety they worked for a long time to deliver a scene that honored Psycho but had an exciting, contemporary twist. “There was no way to redefine Marion Crane as a modern empowered woman if we killed her in the shower,” Cuse explained.

In an interesting twist of fate, Crane’s less-than-honest boyfriend, Sam Loomis, ends up being the one tragically stabbed by Norman Bates in the shower.

Watch the clip below:

