Toddler Burned By Coffee At East Bay Starbucks Airlifted To Hospital

March 28, 2017 5:29 PM
BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A toddler who suffered coffee burns to the face and arm at a Starbucks in the East Bay on Tuesday was airlifted to a hospital.

The 2-year-old child was injured while at a Starbucks in Brentwood, located at 1810 Brentwood Blvd., around 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to East Contra Costa County Fire officials.

A Starbucks spokesperson told CBS San Francisco, “The safety of our customers and partners (employees) is our top priority. We are saddened and concerned to have learned about what happened today. We are continuing to investigate the situation to better understand what may have happened.”

The child was airlifted to the UC Davis Burn Center for treatment.

