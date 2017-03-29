Congresswoman Rebukes White House Proposal To Cut 2017 Pell Grants, HIV Research

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The White House has proposed slashing $18 billion from government-funded programs that aim to promote education, scientific research, health, job training and diplomacy in 2017.

Bay Area Congresswoman, Rep. Barbara Lee, railed against the President’s proposal to slash discretionary spending bills in 2017 through a reduction of funding for Pell Grants, HIV/AIDS research, and many other domestic and international programs.

Lee described parts of the President’s proposal, which was sent to Capitol Hill on Friday and leaked to the public, as “morally bankrupt.”

Lee, who is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, drew attention to proposed cuts of nearly $350 million to the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other HIV/AIDS programs, warning, “President Trump’s proposed reductions to PEPFAR and other HIV/AIDS programs would be a humanitarian catastrophe.”

The White House also wants Congress to cut roughly $1.2 billion in funding to the National Institute of Health.

Lee said the accomplishments of Congress threaten to be undone so that “President Trump can line the pockets of defense contractors.”

The proposal to cut programs in 2017 comes roughly a week after the White House unveiled a $1.15 trillion budget for next year, FY 2018, that slashes many domestic and international programs while recommending a $54 billion increase in defense spending.

The White House 2017 budget recommends a $1.3 billion reduction in Pell grants, which are a government subsidy to help students with financial need afford college.

“This’ll make it even harder for low-income students to graduate,” Lee said on Twitter.

The Trump administration also proposes a $1.2 billion cut to a teacher grant program.

In California, the Pacific Coast Salmon Recovery Fund is also being recommended by the White House for complete defunding.

The program, according to NOAA’s website, “is essential to preventing the extinction of the 28 listed salmon and steelhead species on the West Coast and, in many cases, has stabilized the populations and contributed to their recovery course.”

Other programs that the White House is asking to be eliminated are grants to community banks and a FEMA program countering violent extremism.

Additionally, the President wants a $72 million cut in funds for United Nations peacekeeping efforts, a $50 million reduction in the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program funding, an $11 million decrease in funding for the Minority Health Office.

Among the the most controversial items is a recommendation to cut $200 million from the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) food assistance program, which was founded in 1974 to provide a safeguard for families who are at nutritional risk.

A $500 million cut to global food programs was also proposed, which includes Food for Peace and McGovern-Dole.

Additionally, the White House proposed a $1.5 billion cut from Community Development Block Grants, which funds Meals on Wheels, provides disaster relief and helps people become home owners.

And a $372 million cut to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance programs has also been proposed by the President.

Programs including AmeriCorps and SeniorCorps would be almost completely defunded under the White House’s proposed 2017 budget.

Lee called the 2017 budget recommendations from the President “dangerous, cruel & destructive.”

Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said in a statement Tuesday said the document detailing cuts proposed by the Trump Administration for FY 2017 was not shared directly with his office or the offices of other Democratic members of the Appropriations Committee by the Office of Management and Budget.

Leahy described the cuts proposed in the document as “draconian” and said, “Cutting cancer research, slashing affordable housing and programs to protect the environment, and making middle class taxpayers pay for a wall…These may be the Trump Administration priorities, but they aren’t the priorities of the American people.”

