Draymond Green To Boycott Raiders Games

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – You won’t be seeing Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green at an Oakland Raiders game in the wake of the team’s announcement it was moving operations to Las Vegas beginning in 2020.

The outspoken Green was asked his opinion about the move after Tuesday night’s victory over the Houston Rockets.

“I feel bad for the city of Oakland,” he said. “I don’t know how that it is going to work, honestly. With a football team moving to Las Vegas.”

“If I was a fan, I wouldn’t attend a game, but that’s just me. That’s (moving to Vegas) ridiculous. No way I would pay my money to attend a game.”

Green said the Raiders bond with their fans was similar to that of the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

“That’s like moving the Dallas Cowboys,” he said. “It’s like moving the Packers. Moving the Raiders? You can move a lot of teams. Ain’t many fan bases like the Raiders. It’s like moving the Boston Celtics from Boston.”

Green, whose team is also abandoning Oakland for a new arena in San Francisco by the 2019 season, said he’d feel differently if the Raiders were merely moving within the Bay Area.

“It’s one thing if you are moving them from Oakland to Fremont or something, but to Las Vegas,” he said. “I won’t attend a game. I’m not a die-hard Raiders fan, but I do support Oakland. I feel all the fans should feel that way.”