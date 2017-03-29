Coliseum Board Not Supporting 3rd Lame Duck Season For Raiders

OAKLAND (KCBS) – In the aftermath of the Raiders’ decision to move to Las Vegas, the question remains of where they’ll play for the next three seasons before a stadium is built.

While there are those who would love to see the Raiders leave town right now, but the team has a lease agreement through the next two NFL seasons.

As for a possible third year? Scott McKibben, executive director of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority told USA Today that he will be recommending a third-year lease extension for the Raiders.

McKibben said neither he nor any of the Coliseum board members want the Raiders back for a final lame-duck season in 2019.

On Monday, NFL owners gave the Raiders and owner Mark Davis approval to move to Las Vegas with a 31-1 vote. The team has already started taking $100 deposits for rights to tickets in the yet-to-be-built facility.