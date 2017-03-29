Roadway Collapse Shuts Down Access To Lake Chabot Campgrounds

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — The winter deluge claimed another victim Wednesday as officials were forced to close one of the access roads into the Lake Chabot campgrounds because it has collapsed.

John Medlock Jr., deputy director of the county public works maintenance and operations department, said Redwood Road near mile marker 7.38 has been closed after a rupture in the southbound lane grew to more than 80 feet long and several feet deep.

Officials said the roadway had begun to give way during the storms in late February. Crews could not stop the deterioration and now the rupture has made it unsafe for motorists, bicyclists and hikers in the popular East Bay recreation area.

Redwood Road does remain open coming into the park from Oakland.

Medlock could not give an estimate as to when the road will be reopened.