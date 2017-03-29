Three Wounded In San Francisco Street Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries and two other men were wounded when a gunman opened fire in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to San Francisco police, officers responded to shots being fired near the intersection of Broad Street and Plymouth Avenue at around 10:40 a.m.

Once on the scene, the officers found three victims — two men with minor wounds and a woman with critical injuries. All three were transported to the hospital. The gunman had fled the scene.

“I thought it was a cherry bomb,” said local resident Bonnie Gonzales. “I heard a ‘pop-pop-pop.'”

Investigators were talking with local residents to see if they had any tips as to who the gunman was. A description of the gunman had not been released.

Traffic was shut down in both directions on Broad Street during the investigation. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has re-routed the M-Oceanview light-rail line and 54-Felton bus line as a result of the shooting.