ConsumerWatch: Couple’s Tax Typo Sends Refund To Stranger

MODESTO (CBS Sacramento) — Newlyweds Craig and Katelyn Hilliker planned to use last year’s tax refund on a honeymoon cruise but that trip would have to wait.
Filing their taxes online for the first time as married, Katelyn learned she made one critical mistake.
When she entered their bank account number for direct deposit, she left off the 12th digit.
“One number just instantly takes $2,000 away from you,” said Katelyn.
The Internal Revenue Service and Bank of America didn’t catch it. The bank confirmed the total $2,000 in refunds for both state and federal taxes ended up in someone else’s account, and the Hillickers couldn’t get it back.
