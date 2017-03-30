‘Eager Beaver’ Ticket Sales Begin For Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Celebrating its 10th year in Golden Gate Park this year, San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival opened ticket sales Thursday morning for three-day passes.

The “Eager Beaver” sale began at 10:00 am with general admission passes at $355 and VIP passes at $765. Three-day parking or shuttle passes are also available.

The festival is scheduled to take place August 11-13 at the Polo Grounds, has not yet announced its lineup. Reports are speculating musical artists like Metallica, Lorde and The Weeknd may headline the event.

Last year’s lineup included Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, Lionel Richie and Lana Del Ray, as well as dozens of others acts.

The event has drawn more than 200,000 people in past years and generated more than $2 million for the city’s Recreation and Park Department, as well as the economic benefits created by concertgoers spending in the city.

It has also generated complaints from residents in the Richmond and Sunset districts about noise and increased traffic and disruptions during the festival weekend.

Ticket and festival information is available online at their website.

