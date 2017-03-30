Man Found Fatally Shot Near Oakland Zoo

March 30, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Fatal shooting, Homicide, Oakland, Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A male victim died in a shooting late Wednesday night in East Oakland near the Oakland Zoo, police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported at 10:12 p.m. in the 9500 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

The victim died before being taken to a hospital, according to police.

As of Thursday morning, officers did not release any suspect information in the shooting.

No other information about the case was immediately available.

