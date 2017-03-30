Vandals Target Student-Run Farm In Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (KPIX) — On Sunday, someone broke into a small farm connected to Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill.

The vandals appeared to be targeting Future Farmers of America and may have been animal-rights activists. They let several cows out of their stalls and left behind graffiti that said “FFA Kills.”

School officials say they could have hurt the very animals they were protecting.

“They (the animals) could have been killed. They could have killed someone if they were hit by a car. If this was activism, we’ll have to take that under consideration. But we want to send a clear message that letting livestock out really isn’t safe for anybody,” said Kimberly Beare, a spokeswoman for the Morgan Hill Unified School District.

It’s the second time in less than a year that this farm has been targeted and the school now plans to install security cameras.