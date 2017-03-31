Moratorium On Homeless Sweeps Sought After San Jose Flood

SAN JOSE (KCBS) — Advocates are calling for a moratorium on homeless sweeps in the wake of the recent flood that struck San Jose.

Homeless living along Coyote Creek were the first to be affected by the flood last month. Many climbed trees to escape the floodwaters.

“A couple people, the current was taking them. And we had to jump in there and grab them,” a flood victim recalled.

Hundreds of transients were displaced many lost all of their possessions.

Poncho Guevara, Executive Director of Sacred Heart Community Service, said they are calling on a moratorium on homeless sweeps by the city.

“People have different opinions about that, but the reality is that this is the only situation for some folks,” Guevara told KCBS. “None of us like it, that’s an injustice people have to live in that situation. But until we’re building housing, people have no other place to go.”

So far, the city has had no comment on the proposal.

Ray Bramson with San Jose’s Housing Department they are helping homeless flood victims by making sure some of the millions of dollars in donations are going to transients.

“We’ve been focusing with Sacred Heart on how we can get some support to homeless individuals, and at the same time, get them assessed so they can work on their housing issues,” Bramson said.

The first round of aid went mostly to renters and homeowners.