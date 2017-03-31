Search For Brazen San Francisco Jewelry Thief

March 31, 2017 8:59 AM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A brazen suspect smashed the window of a San Francisco jewelry store in broad daylight, scooping up nearly $100,000 in merchandise before calmly walking away from the crime scene, authorities said.

The theft was captured on surveillance video and San Francisco police released photos of the suspect Friday in the hopes that he will be recognized.

The crime took place at 3:05 p.m. on a Friday afternoon Feb. 24th. The suspect walked up to the window of the store located in the 100 block of Waverly in Chinatown.

He smashed the window, quickly scooped up the jewelry and dumped it into a black over the shoulder bag. He then quickly walked down Waverly toward Sacramento Street.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male in his twenties, wearing jeans, a dark jacket, and a red and green top.

The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify this burglary suspect. Anyone with information on this case can contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

