13-Year-Old Girl Jumps From Moving Truck After Man Allegedly Kidnapped, Drugged, Raped Her

NAPA (CBS SF) — A 50-year-old Napa man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly drugged, raped and kidnapped a 13-year-old girl, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to state Highway 1 at South Harbour Way in Bodega Bay around 5:40 a.m. after a man called stating his 13-year-old companion had jumped out of his moving vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies were speaking with the caller, Timothy Lee Marble of Napa, when the girl came out of the bushes covered scrapes and road rash.

Sheriff’s officials said the girl told deputies Marble had raped her. Marble was detained and the girl was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Deputies were able to reach the victim’s mother and learned that the girl had ran away from her Napa home Thursday night after the two had an argument.

About 3 a.m. Friday morning the victim was at a Shell gas station in Napa when she met Marble who offered to give her a ride, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marble drove them somewhere in the country where they smoked marijuana together, and he allegedly made several sexual advances toward the victim.

Sheriff’s officials said when the girl rejected Marble’s advances, he tied her to a tree before sexually assaulting her. He then allegedly convinced the girl to use methamphetamine, and used a syringe to inject her with the drug.

The sheriff’s office said that at one point Marble used a razor blade and a knife to make small cuts to the victim’s legs. He also carved his name into her skin using the knife, which was still visible when she was found.

Marble allegedly assaulted the girl two more times while they were in his truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, Marble was on his way to Bodega Bay early Saturday morning when the girl, fearing for her life, jumped from the moving truck.

He stopped his vehicle and called out for the girl, allegedly threatening to kill her if she didn’t answer, before eventually calling the police.

After an investigation, detectives from the sheriff’s office arrested Marble, who has a long criminal history, on suspicion of numerous counts of sexual acts with a minor, kidnapping and child abuse.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and is being held without bail.